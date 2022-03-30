PALMDALE — Residents are invited to safely dispose of electronic equipment and other hazardous household waste for free, on Saturday, at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.
The Collection Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Among the items accepted are household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, microwaves, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCRs, telephones, fax machines, stereos, speakers and electronic games.
Also accepted are non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, used motor oil and pesticides.
The Center does not accept electronic and household hazardous waste from businesses, nor does it accept explosives, ammunition, marine flares, radioactive material, controlled substances, trash, tires or appliances such as refrigerators, stoves and washers.
The Antelope Valley Environmental Center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the first and third Saturday of every month, to collect these items. However, the Center will be closed on April 16, due to the holiday weekend.
The center is operated by the Los Angeles County Public Works Department. To learn more about what can and can not be disposed of at this permanent facility, visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers
For information, call 661-267-5300.
