LANCASTER — The City Council will hold a public hearing at the June 14 and 28 meetings to consider renewal of the Lancaster Tourism Business Improvement District, also known as Destination Lancaster.
The City Council, at the May 3 meeting, approved a resolution of intention to renew.
Destination Lancaster is an assessment district designed to provide specific benefits to payers, by funding marketing and sales promotion efforts for assessed businesses, according to a description.
The district was formed in 2012 and renewed in 2017. Destination Lancaster and Lancaster hotels seek to renew the district for a 10-year term, good from Feb. 1, 2023 to Feb. 1, 2033.
The district has been successful in attracting new tourism and generating increased hotel stays within the city, according to a staff report.
“Despite the devastating challenges of COVID-19 on hotels and tourism, Destination Lancaster hotels were able to recover much quicker than those in other cities and regions,” the report said.
As a result, the Destination Lancaster’s member hotels petitioned to renew the district for a 10-year term instead of the previous five-year terms.
Destination Lancaster is governed by a Board of Directors, which represents a partnership between the city, member hotels and key local stakeholders, according to a staff report.
The total annual assessment budget for the initial year of the 10-year operation is projected to be about $750,000.
If renewed, the district will continue its work to promote travel and tourism in the City of Lancaster.
The Lancaster Tourism Business Improvement District has nine assessed hotels, including Homewood Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites, Best Western Plus, Town Place Suites, and Marriott Springhill Suites. The other four hotels are Comfort Inn and Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Oxford Inn & Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott.
