PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man they said repeatedly rammed their vehicles while trying to flee, Sunday evening.
The shooting occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m., in the 6900 block of Jack Rabbit Way, near Knight High School.
Deputies went to the location to follow up on a domestic violence call from earlier in the evening, according to a Sheriff news release.
Once there, they attempted to speak to a man seated in a vehicle. He, instead, tried to flee, ramming two patrol cars several times, according to the release. He was shot after ramming one of the vehicles.
Deputies gave medical aid, as did Los Angeles County Fire paramedics when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation later determined that the man was not involved in the earlier domestic violence call, according the release.
No additional information was available, Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
