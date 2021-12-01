LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Community Advisory Committee will host a town hall meeting next week to present a copy of the Antelope Valley Monitoring team’s six-month report, followed by a discussion of the community’s concerns.
The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. No RSVP is necessary.
Lancaster Station deputies will be on hand to share information about the role of the Community Advisory Committee, school resource deputies on local campuses and unhoused residents.
Individuals can submit questions in advance by emailing lbgreen@lasd.org
Deputies will answer as many questions as they can that evening. All recommended COVID-19 precautions will be in effect.
