MOJAVE — A man sought by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies since Friday for brandishing a firearm at deputies and later attempting a carjacking, was found Sunday in Mojave.
Luis Bautista, 31, led deputies on a chase Friday in the Kern Valley area.
He later attempted a carjacking with an unidentified accomplice, shooting a woman in the car.
In asking the public for help in finding Bautista, Sheriff’s officials warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.
Bautista was found shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of Highway 58 in Mojave.
He was arrested without incident, officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.