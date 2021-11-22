PALMDALE — It may not have been the pork originally planned, but the Kids Feeding Kids program delivered a truckload of turkeys and chickens to help local agencies provide holiday meals in the community this year.
On Friday, members of area 4-H, Future Farmers of America and Grange chapters helped to unload boxes of poultry purchased through the donation-driven program associated with the annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction at the Antelope Valley Fair.
Kids Feeding Kids, now in its third year, raises money to purchase livestock raised by area youth and distributes the resulting meat to South Antelope Valley Emergency Services and Grace Resources to help families in need throughout the Valley.
“I love being part of 4-H and serving opportunities like this, feeding people. I absolutely love it,” said Avery Gordon, a member of Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club, who raised this year’s Reserve Champion 4-H market goat. “It’s a good thing for the youth of our community to be a part of.”
In past, the program has used its funds in the auction’s buyback program, in which the nonprofit organization repurchases the animals from buyers who want to support the youth livestock programs but do not have need for hundreds of pounds of meat.
However, this year’s record prices for the auction put those purchases out of reach, organizer Debbie Dino said, despite the $25,000 they raised being more than last year.
Instead, they used their funds to purchase 350 turkeys and 300 chickens to donate to the food banks for their holiday baskets.
“We will continue to always provide meat,” Dino said.
The deliveries on Friday will provide turkeys for holiday family dinners and chickens for seniors and individuals who can not use quite so much meat, she said.
“It’s a pretty cool program, feeding kids and people who need good meat,” said Rebekah Kasperson, a member of Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club who has raised pigs, lambs and turkeys, including the Grand and Reserve Champion turkeys this year.
“We’ve raised animals and now it’s become something people can eat,” she said.
For SAVES and Grace Resource Center, the program means high-quality, fresh meat to provide their clients, instead of what is mostly canned or processed meat.
The donation to SAVES will help the organization feed about 400 families this holiday season, SAVES Program Coordinator Kathy Roethler said.
“If it wasn’t for their donation, we wouldn’t be able to provide for the families,” she said. “It’s very thoughtful and kind that they thought of us.”
Roethler gave the dozen or so youth who helped unload the truck a brief tour of SAVES and information on its services.
“I truly appreciate all you have done,” she said.
