Antelope Valley Union High School District California School Employees Association Chapter 612 last week announced its endorsement of AV Union High School District Board Clerk Jill McGrady and former trustee Donita Winn for the Nov. 3 election.
Chapter 612 represents the District’s classified employees. The Antelope Valley Teachers Association previously endorsed McGrady and Winn.
McGrady represents Trustee Area No. 2. McGrady’s challengers in the November election are veterans affairs manager Sandy Carpenter and teacher/academic counselor Miguel Coronado.
Winn is running against educator Christian Green, retired administrative judge Dana LaMon, and small business owner Robert Teller for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat.
CSEA Chapter 612 invited all seven candidates to their Aug. 11 Chapter meeting to give the candidates an opportunity to present their views and qualifications, and to answer a few questions. McGrady was the only candidate running for Trustee Area No. 2 to accept the invitation. For Trustee Area No. 3, LaMon, Green and Winn accepted the invitation. Teller did not respond, the union said.
The candidates were each given the same question to answer. They were allowed to present how they would address, or viewed the concerns, that were in the question.
“After their interviews, the Chapter members requested that another meeting with the candidates be arranged in order to provide those who weren’t able to make the Aug. 11 meeting an opportunity to be heard.
“This way our members would have the view points from as many candidates who were running for these offices, as possible,” the union said.
Chapter 612 scheduled a special meeting on Aug. 25 for a second interview with the candidates. They invited all seven candidates to meet with the Chapter membership. McGrady was the only candidate from Trustee Area No. 2 who accepted the second invitation. Trustee Area No. 3 candidates Winn, Green and LaMon accepted the second invitation as well; Teller apparently did not respond.
The candidates were given a new series of questions, the ability to express their reasons for running for office, and why they believed they were qualified for the office, the union said.
Afterward, Chapter 612 members were given the opportunity to ask questions, and offer any additional information for recommendation of the candidate of their choice. The chapter created a special ballot with all of the candidates’ names on it for the membership to select one candidate for Trustee Area No. 2, and one candidate for Trustee Area No. 3. The majority of votes for Area 2 were cast for McGrady and the majority of votes for Area 3 were cast for Winn, the union said.
The membership’s discussion reviewed all aspects of the candidates’ qualifications, involvement within the community and with the District’s high schools, how they saw the District’s future, and any goals that would be for the betterment of students, their families, staff, and classified members, the union said.
“Things that made an impression of the membership were the involvement with our students, concern with not only helping them but assisting the teachers and classified members to provide the best resources possible. Keeping everyone safe during this pandemic, working intensely to keep the District solvent and the workforce in place without any compromise to their positions, were key factors,” the union said.
In addition, the union said having previous experience with not only with AV Union High School District, but with other school districts in the Valley was notable, “as our school districts all struggle and face the same concerns for this year and future years we’ll be facing.
“Additional consideration was given to past experience with the operations and responsibilities of this office to provide not only the best education and future for our students, but the ability to seek out and apply for grants, programs for support, assistance for our Special Needs population, maintain a healthy budget, prepare for the upcoming years with materials and staffing . . . . these are just a few of areas that consideration was a determining factor in the membership’s endorsement,” the union said.
