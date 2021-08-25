LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority Chairman Marvin Crist christened the agency’s newly arrived Motor Coach Industries Inc. all-electric commuter coach, Tuesday morning, with a bottle of champagne.
Lee Kemp, vice president of sales for MCI, brought the champagne for a symbolic christening of the first coach. He also invited the Board to take a ride around the block in it.
“This means so much to us,” he said during the Board’s Tuesday morning meeting.
Crist broke the champagne bottle on a metal block set up on a table covered with a gray tablecloth, in front of the bus, which was parked in the front parking lot at the AVTA headquarters on 6th Street West in Lancaster.
Kemp, AVTA Vice Chair Dianne Knippel and Directors Steve Hofbauer, Richard Loa and Raj Malhi, Alternate Director Kathy Mac Laren and AVTA Executive Director/CEO Macy Neshati joined Crist for the honors.
The 45-foot coach is the first of 24 all-electric MCI coaches the agency will use for its commuter service. The transit agency is expected to receive the remainder of the fleet over the next five months, with the final bus delivered in mid-December. That will fulfill the Board’s goal set in 2016 of becoming the nation’s first fully electric fleet with local and commuter service buses.
“First transportation organization in the country to be 100% electric,” Crist said in a text message. “Goals are important.”
MCI dedicated two full-time employees to remain in the Antelope Valley over the next two years, to watch over the coaches to ensure they meet the transit agency’s needs, Kemp said.
The coach’s chassis was built in Winnipeg, Manitoba, then trucked to Pembina, North Dakota, where the interior work was done. The coach was then transported to Crookston, Minn., where the electrical drive system was installed.
The buses cost $1.2 million each.
“All of it was pretty much grant funded,” Judy Vaccaro-Fry, chief financial officer/director of Finance and Administration, said.
