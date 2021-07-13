Crimes reported for June 27, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block 179th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-7

ASSAULT: 44300 block Sundance Court

ROBBERY: 700 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Westwood Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue

LEONA VALLEY

BURGLARY: 7200 block Elizabeth Lake Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 36400 block Harold Third Street

ASSAULT: 38000 block High Country Road

ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 800 block West Vandal Way

RAPE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Waterman Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-5

