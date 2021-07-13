Crimes reported for June 27, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block 179th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block West Avenue J-7
ASSAULT: 44300 block Sundance Court
ROBBERY: 700 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Westwood Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
LEONA VALLEY
BURGLARY: 7200 block Elizabeth Lake Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36400 block Harold Third Street
ASSAULT: 38000 block High Country Road
ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 800 block West Vandal Way
RAPE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Waterman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Avenue R-5
