Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-9
ROBBERY: 300 block East Kildare Street
ROBBERY: West Avenue I and Lorimer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
BURGLARY: 37100 block Daisy Street
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 40500 block Tesoro Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.