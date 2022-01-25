0125 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 9, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-9

ROBBERY: 300 block East Kildare Street

ROBBERY: West Avenue I and Lorimer Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

BURGLARY: 37100 block Daisy Street

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 40500 block Tesoro Lane

