LANCASTER — The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Valentine’s Day and spring items, decorations, jewelry, home decor and custom merchandise along with delivery service will be available.
Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hall.
Vendors still being accepted; spots are $20 with setup from 9 to 11 a.m. that day at the lodge. Proceeds will benefit the Masonic Lodge outreach programs.
For details, visit @thecraftyfolksmarket; or call 661-992-0520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.