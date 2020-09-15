Continuing to follow the health officer’s orders is paramount to being able to return to “normal” and open schools and businesses.
That’s what Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during her regular Monday virus briefing.
She shared information on the uptick of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that were seen in mid-July and reminded everyone that their decisions and what they do in their daily lives can affect others with whom they come in contact.
“In mid-July, we saw a spike that was quite alarming,” she said.
Around July 1, after re-closing and moving other operations indoors, the numbers began to decrease, showing that the spread of COVID-19 began to significantly decrease.
Cases among children also peaked during that timeframe. In late July, cases among children ages 12-17 spiked to 869 cases per week, compared to 400 per week in June.
In children ages 5-11, there was a similar spike in late July, with 730 cases per week, compared to an average of 300 per week in previous months.
Those ages 0-4 were similarly affected. The case number peaked in early August at 311 per week, compared to 100-150 in June.
Ferrer said the cases are beginning to decrease among all categories.
Despite the good news in decreased cases among children and other groups, she did announce an additional 24 deaths.
Of those, nine were over the age of 80 and six had underlying health conditions; five were between 65-79 and four had underlying health conditions; 10 were between 50-64 and eight had underlying health conditions. That bring the total number of deaths in Los Angeles County to 6,231. Of that total number, 92% had underlying health conditions. Of the newly reported deaths, five resided in skilled nursing facilities.
“That number has not changed,” she said, warning that vulnerable groups must continue to take precautions, to include staying home as much as possible.
Ferrer also announced 733 new cases, for a total of 254,656 in Los Angeles County. That includes 11,170 in Long Beach and 2,476 in Pasadena.
To date, there are 775 hospitalizations, of which 34% are in ICU and 18% are on ventilators.
The numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths may be lower on Monday due to they delay in weekend reporting.
Ferrer recommended those who have been in crowded areas where people were close together or not keeping their distance, to get tested, even if they are not showing symptoms or feeling sick.
Here are the latest number of cases and deaths in the Antelope Valley:
*Lancaster: 3,141 cases and 45 deaths
Palmdale: 3,861 cases and 65 deaths
Acton: 65 cases, two deaths
Agua Dulce: 25 cases and no deaths
Desert View Highlands: 44 cases, one death
Lake Hughes: Three cases, no deaths
Lake Los Angeles: 209 cases and four deaths
Leona Valley: 17 cases and no deaths
Littlerock: 83 cases and no deaths
Littlerock/Juniper Hills: Eight cases and no deaths
Littlerock/Pearblossom: 83 cases and no deaths
Llano: Three cases and no deaths
Pearblossom/Llano: 21 cases and one death
Quartz Hill: 158 cases and 11 deaths
Kern County:
California City: 112 cases, 52 recovered, five presumed recovered
Edwards: 17, eight recovered, two presumed recovered
Rosamond: 243 cases, 113 recovered, 22 presumed recovered
Tehachapi: 1,059 cases, 573 recovered, 19 presumed recovered
*These numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks.
"being able to return to "normal" and open schools and businesses" Funny how they know C-Vid will "no longer" be an issue after the Nov 3rd elections. Evidently your taxes were not enough of a sacrifice for the Democrats...That's what happens when you elect power hungry trash into office....now... reap what you have sown.
