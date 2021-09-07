PALMDALE — Tonight may be the last time the City Council meets on Tuesday, for a while at least, as it will consider shifting its twice-monthly meetings to Wednesday nights, instead.
The request to change meeting nights was made two months ago, by Councilmember Juan Carrillo in order to accommodate his new job.
The Council discussed the possible change at its Aug. 17 meeting, coming up with the proposal to give it a four-month trial run, to see if it has any negative impact on public participation.
Because that trial period was not included in the proposal on the agenda, it had to wait until the next meeting before the Council could consider it.
The ordinance change under consideration tonight would move the regularly scheduled meetings from the first Tuesday of each month to the first Wednesday, until February 2022, unless the Council decides to extend it.
When he first requested the change in July, Carrillo explained he recently took a new job as a senior planner with the City of Desert Hot Springs, which creates a conflict with the Council meeting times.
The Palmdale City Council meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with the second meeting often being a workshop for a specific topic.
The Desert Hot Springs City Council meets at the same time and that city’s Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month.
When he first joined the Council in 2016, Carrillo said at the time, the Council met on Wednesdays, which also conflicted with his job schedule. He requested a change at that time and it was granted, “without any question, without any testing,” he said in August. “Evidently, it worked out. I am asking for this to accommodate my duty to represent those who elected me and my right to have employment. It’s my livelihood, it’s how I support my family.”
In addition to the possible meeting schedule change, the Council will hold a public hearing to collect comments on the proposed Palmdale Tourism Improvement District.
Every hotel and motel in the city would be included in the self-assessment district, which would levy a 2% fee on each to fund efforts to draw more visitors to the city.
The proposal was created by hotel owners and managers through the city. It would create a nonprofit, private entity to direct spending of the estimated $900,000 annually the District would raise, according to the staff report.
The funding would be used to help increase hotel stays through promotion of travel and tourism. The District would look to hold special events — which would also benefit the local community — improve infrastructure and enhance current visitor attractions.
The assessment would last for five years, if approved, Luis Garibay, acting director of Community and Economic Development said when the proposal was first presented to the City Council last month.
The assessment paid by all hotels and motels would be 2% of the gross short-term room rental revenue; it would not include stays of more than 30 days or those under contract before Nov. 1.
