PALMDALE — The City Council has decided to hold off on recruiting a new city manager until next year, to avoid further disruptions to what has been a tumultuous time for the city and its staff.
The Council was scheduled to discuss at Wednesday’s meeting, hiring a recruiting firm to start the process of hiring a new city manager, but Councilmember Juan Carrillo suggested waiting and letting interim city manager Ronda Perez continue working to stabilize City Hall.
“Because of all the issues we are going through right now, I think we need to show some kind of consistency,” he said. “We still have a lot of investigations going on. Given that situation, bringing in someone new at this time will demoralize staff even further. We’ve lost a lot of employees already.”
Perez has been serving as interim city manager, following the dismissal by the Council, of then-city manager JJ Murphy, on Feb. 16. He had been on administrative leave, since December, when Perez took over as acting city manager.
Allegations of harassment, discrimination and whistleblower retaliation were made in a lawsuit by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci and in three claims — precursors to lawsuits — against the city and Murphy by City Clerk Shanae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Mike Behen.
The lawsuit and claims are still pending.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer ultimately agreed to the delay, but also reminded others on the Council that Murphy was promoted from assistant city manager and was not subject to recruitment by the Council.
“We got in a very unfortunate position this past year or so, when we merely took and moved somebody into a position without doing a recruitment,” he said. “We simply took the former city manager’s (decision). I think we could’ve done better then.”
Hofbauer said this is not to question Perez’s abilities or job performance, but that “we owe it to her and we owe it to the staff and to the community to ensure that we’ve exhausted our pool of qualified candidates.”
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, who originally made the motion to direct staff to hire a recruiting firm for the position, said he reconsidered, given the points made by Carrillo, that now is not the time to bring in a new city manager.
“I do think that we need to communicate to staff that Ronda Perez is handling the city manager position at this time,” he said. “She may be the permanent city manager and in order to bring more stability, I think that we need to stay the course.”
Councilmember Austin Bishop agreed to the necessity to bring about some stability, “and let the dust settle.”
Given that it is possible that there will be three new council members following the November elections, the Council agreed to wait until any new members are seated, meaning the matter will be brought back in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.