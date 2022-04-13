PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a reserve policy for the revenues collected under Measure AV, the three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2020.
The reserve policy, approved without discussion as part of the consent agenda, will set aside 10% of the annual expenditures in the Measure AV budget.
This reserve will be used to ensure adequate revenue to provide consistency in the program’s Measure AV funds support, given that sales tax revenue can be volatile in response to economic situations, according to the staff report.
These sales tax revenue is the sole support for the Measure AV fund, and as such, the reserve will prepare the city for unexpected shifts in revenue.
The amount to set the reserve level was based on governmental finance best practices and policies developed by other cities, according to the staff report.
The reserve levels will be set each year as part of the budget process.
The reserve funds may only be used for short-term relief in case of a shortfall, not for recurring annual operating costs, according to the policy.
Each instance of use will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will require City Council authorization and a plan provided by the Finance Department to replenish the reserve funds, as part of the annual budget process.
The reserve policy was presented to the Measure AV Oversight Committee, prior to Council consideration, for discussion and consensus, according to the staff report.
