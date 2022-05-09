PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved reducing setbacks for a quarry in East Palmdale, with the stipulation that the change is not effective until previously-agreed upon street improvements are made by the quarry owner.
Hi-Grade Materials Company requested changing the setbacks from the standard 50 feet to 25 feet to allow for greater area for mining materials.
The quarry is located in the area of Avenue T and 62nd Street East. Reducing the setback to 25 feet still provides an adequate buffer for sensitive land uses under city code, Associate Planner Justin Sauder said. It is still greater than the standard setbacks in other zones.
Hi-Grade Materials is the only quarry of the several in the area to request a setback reduction. However, others may make similar requests if it is granted, Sauder said.
The Planning Commission approved the change, during its April 14 meeting.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt questioned what the city gains from the setback reduction versus how the company benefits.
“Where’s the trade-off here?” she said. “We’re going to give up a lot of noise, movement ... sound, dust. What’s the benefit to the city of Palmdale to do this?”
The setback is to expand operations within the existing footprint, not create a new one, Economic and Community Development Director Luis Garibay said.
“You’d be surprised ... that extra 25 feet around the entire perimeter of their property does make a substantial difference,” he said, creating an impact in terms of job creation and tax revenue.
The setback agreement does include conditions that the company has to meet before it can begin operations within the new setback, he said.
This includes roadway improvements that all the quarries along Avenue T have been conditioned to complete.
These improvements include street widening, installing curbs and gutters and moving some utilities underground, Garibay said.
“They have some incentive to accelerate” completing those improvements, he said, as they can’t proceed with applying the reduced setback until they are done.
Hi-Grade is preparing to extend its mining operations to land it owns to the north, across the railroad tracks, Lori Clifton of Hi-Grade Materials Company said.
While some of the required improvements have been completed, the company is waiting until the tunneling is done to do others, as they would otherwise be torn up and need to be redone, she said.
“It is a very large undertaking for Hi-Grade, along with the tunneling underneath,” Clifton said, adding the company has been working with the city on the plans for the improvements.
With the extension of its mining operations, “we plan to be there for a long time. We’ve go a lot of life left in this quarry,” she said.
