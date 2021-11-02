LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster will receive $621,325 in Shuttered Venue Operators grant funds to reimburse the city for expenses incurred while the Lancaster Performing Arts Center was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will reimburse the city for allowable LPAC expenses incurred from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.
The LPAC closed on March 12, 2020, however, the venue continued to incur expenditures for full-time salaries, utilities and facility upgrades, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services.
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which was later amended by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The city was awarded $414,216 in grant funds on July 19. In September, city staff learned that additional supplemental funds were available, the report said. They provided further budget documentation to request an additional $207,108 to bring the total grant award to $621,325.
The grant supports expenses such as personal services, supplies, contractual obligations, utility payments, maintenance costs, administrative costs, advertising and capital expenditures related to producing a theatrical or live performing arts production, the report said.
The City Council unanimously accepted the grant funding at the Oct. 26 meeting.
