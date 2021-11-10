The incorrect comics page was published in the Monday edition of the Antelope Valley Press. Instead of Nov. 8, the Nov. 9 comics ran and were published again on Tuesday. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please find the Nov. 8 comics on Page B4.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.