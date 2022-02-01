CALIFORNIA CITY — Work continues on making adjustments to requirements for developers in industrial areas that are seen as being roadblocks to completing projects that could add much-needed tax base for California City.
The months-long discussion continued at the Jan. 25 City Council meeting, as city planners, the Council and a working group of developers seek to come to a compromise that would both serve the city’s needs for some infrastructure and the developers’ needs to keep costs and processes to a minimum.
The discussion arose from requests by developers seeking to have projects approved who argued that some of the requirements for public improvements such as curbs, sidewalks and gutters and street lighting are too costly and unnecessary in the areas where their projects are located.
These requirements are part of the standards for industrial zones that are conditions for approval. As it stands, city staff does not see a way to reduce or waive those conditions within the existing regulations, Paul Junker, a planner contracted to the city, said.
“The standards as currently adopted will not be acceptable to developers,” he said.
Establishing these business developments is a priority for the city.
Junker reported, last week, on the items where city staff and the developers have come to agreement, along with those issues that are still works-in-progress.
Kern County has separate urban and rural standards, which is “kind of the model we’re talking about,” Junker said.
One example is to defer improvements until developments are in place, instead of the current requirement which has them to be completed at the time of filing a tract map. The improvements would be necessary before taking occupancy of the development, Junker said.
The improvements would include an all-weather road bed, to the nearest paved road, but not require full paving, something that has been deemed too costly for areas that will see little traffic.
Full paving could be required in front of the development three years after occupancy, when the thought is that the project will have more funds for it.
Under the conditions being considered, curbs, gutters and sidewalks would be waived in the rural, industrial areas, where there is little to no foot traffic, Junker said.
Underground drainage would also be waived, as there is no drainage system to connect it to, and median improvements would only become necessary if the road in front of the project is or becomes a four-lane road.
“These are the kind of the deal points we’re proposing,” Junker said.
The groups is still working on the requirement for street lighting, acknowledging a need at intersections and driveways, but perhaps eliminating those elsewhere around the development.
The lack of electricity from Southern California Edison makes streetlight installation problematic, as it the timing of when to install them.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio suggested looking into solar-powered streetlights as a possible solution.
Another issue still under much discussion is the requirement for “gap road” paving, that is, paving from the development to the nearest paved road. That can be a significant cost for a single developer, if there are no others in the gap, Junker said.
That may better be seen as a city solution, with some participation by the developer, such as an assessment district.
Full adaption of changed development standards may take as much as three months, with the required timing for introducing an ordinance, its approval and effective date, Junker said.
However, with Council concurrence, the planning staff may start applying the proposed changes to projects in process, while the ordinance adaption process is playing out, he said. Any project approvals would not take effect until the regulations are in force.
This would allow developers to proceed with construction drawings, plan checks and similar actions.
The Council debated whether or not the proposed changes should be first reviewed by the Planning Commission, which would add another step to the process, potentially delaying it more.
A joint Planning Commission/City Council workshop was proposed to help speed the process along.
