LANCASTER — The California Public Employment Relations Board issued a 20-count complaint against Antelope Valley Community College District in response to a case filed in March 2020 by the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers that alleges unfair labor practices in regard to changes of the college’s academic calendar.
The PERB complaint, dated July 13, lists 20 charges of alleged unilateral change, direct dealing and bad faith bargaining. A 21st charge related to a failure to respond to an information request was dismissed. AV College has 20 calendar days from the date of the service of the complaint to respond, which should be Aug. 2.
The faculty union sought to stop the intercession from being eliminated when it filed the case last year. The winter intercession was eliminated starting this year and a longer summer session scheduled, instead.
The complaint alleges, in part, that the District “failed and refused to bargain in good faith.”
The academic calender issue goes back several years. The work for changing the calender started in November 2017. It went through AV College’s governance process, which includes the Calendar Committee. The Calendar Committee is a participatory shared governance group that includes a student, faculty, classified employees, unrepresented employees and administrators.
“We took two-and-a-half years to go through it,” AV College President Ed Knudson said.
In response to the faculty union’s unfair labor practice charge, the District filed an unfair labor practice citing business necessity and that the union waived its right to negotiate because of the governance process and because they were at the table.
”The reason for the change that we move forward was that it was a question of access and equity for us,” Knudson said.
Twenty-four percent of students registered for classes during winter intercession. Students were also not eligible to receive financial aid during winter intercession. In addition, the compressed schedule meant some working students could not take 54-hour courses in five weeks, instead of the traditional 16 weeks for fall or spring, Knudson said.
A 2018 student survey that indicated 73% of students were satisfied with the calendar in place at the time. A February 2019 survey of 266 faculty members saw 46.62% in favor of the calendar in place at the time. In a November 2019 survey of 309 faculty members, 83.17% wanted to keep the winter intercession.
AV College trustees unanimously approved a 2022-23 academic calender at the July 12 meeting, that does not include a winter intercession. The Calendar Committee approved the 2022-23 academic calendar on April 21.
“I’m not sure what the next step is,” AV College Federation of Teachers Political Director Scott Lee wrote in an email.
