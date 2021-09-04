LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma open
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net
LANCASTER
Retired teachers meet Sept. 21
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will have a meeting, on Sept. 21, at Denny’s restaurant, 2005 West Ave. K.
Speaker Michael Dutton, former principal at SOAR High School, will share insights into education. Brunch will be hosted by the Board.
The meeting also will be available via Zoom.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Bridge club offers lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Beekeepers swarm to meeting
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will meet at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include late summer hive management (including watering and feeding), harvesting honey, combatting problems and winterizing beehives.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
