LANCASTER
Webinar on brain health
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free webinar at 10:30 a.m., today, on the cognitive effects of aging and the benefits of both physical exercise and cognitive stimulation.
Ryan Glatt, research associate and brain health coach at Pacific Neuroscience Institute, will speak about the effects of exercise on the brain and cognitive ability.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com to RSVP for the webinar.
Ukulele club meets Tuesday
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
