LANCASTER
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m,. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
