PALMDALE
Assembly hopeful speaks
Paul Marsh, a candidate for the 39th District Assembly seat, will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly luncheon at noon, today, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive. Lunch is $20.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Coffee 4 Vets at Black Bear Diner
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a free Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Black Bear Diner, 40026 10th St. West.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Weekly story hour today
The Lancaster East Family History Center is starting a weekly story hour and activities for children ages four to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
The center is free to all members of the community. Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
