PALMDALE
Moose lodge has parking lot sale
Palmdale Moose Lodge No. 507, 3101 East Ave. Q, is having a parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.
Among the items available will be furniture, tools, dishes, glassware, toys and holiday items. A DJ will be playing live music.
For details, call the lodge at 661-947-6207.
School plans beer, wine fest
Saint Mary’s School, 1600 East Ave. R-4, will hold a wine and beer festival from 6 to 9 p.m., Oct. 16. VIP entrance is at 5 p.m.
Ticket prices are $40 for VIP, $30 for general admission and $15 for non-alcoholic.
Purchase tickets at www.stmaryspalmdale.org or in the school office.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., today, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Talk about spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
