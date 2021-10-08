PALMDALE
Moose lodge schedules parking lot sale
Palmdale Moose Lodge No. 507, 3101 East Ave. Q, is having a parking lot sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
Among the items available will be furniture, tools, dishes, glassware, toys and holiday items. A DJ will be playing live music.
For details, call the lodge at 661-947-6207.
Sister city group meets twice per month
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
