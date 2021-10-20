PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets is offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks Lodge holding children’s Halloween party
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will hold its 51st Children’s Halloween Party from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31.
The event is for community children age 12 and younger, accompanied by an adult. It will feature a goodie bag at the door, a haunted house with “live” actors, games, a choice of of a hamburger or hot dog and punch ($1 for attendees over 12).
Women from AV Emblem Club No. 76 are assisting.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
Nonprofit needs supplies for foster youth
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
MOJAVE
Elks Hoop Shoot is coming
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, in partnership with the Elks National Hoop Shoot, will hold a hoop shoot contest, on Saturday, for youth ages eight to 13 at Backus Gym at Mojave Junior-Senior High School, 15732 O St.
The event is free, and participants must be present no later than 8 a.m. Basketballs will be provided.
For details or to register, call 661-824-2240.
