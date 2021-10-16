PALMDALE
School plans beer, wine fest
Saint Mary’s School, 1600 East Ave. R-4, will hold a wine and beer festival from 6 to 9 p.m., today. VIP entrance is at 5 p.m.
Ticket prices are $40 for VIP, $30 for general admission and $15 for non-alcoholic.
Purchase tickets at www.stmaryspalmdale.org or in the school office.
Community book sale planned
Friends of the Palmdale Library will conduct a community book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today, at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
Three sizes of bags will be available for sale — for $8, $4 and 2 — and customers can fill their bags with as many books as will fit.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600.
LANCASTER
Vets group sets rummage sale
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition will conduct a rummage sale from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., today, at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 812 West Ave. J.
Donations will be accepted in the church parking lot between 5 and 7 a.m.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Meetings address spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes and with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
MOJAVE
Elks Hoop Shoot coming
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, in partnership with the Elks National Hoop Shoot, will hold a hoop shoot contest for youth ages eight to 13, Oct. 23, at Backus Gym at Mojave Junior-Senior High School, 15732 O St.
The event is free, and participants must be present no later than 8 a.m. Basketballs will be provided.
For details or to register, call 661-824-2240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.