PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to gather
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include consideration of skipping December meeting, fall hive management (including watering and feeding), combatting problems (including robber bees, mites, moths and ants) and winterizing beehives.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
