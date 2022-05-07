ROSAMOND
Ranch plans first adoption party
Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is hosting its first-ever adoption party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today. Among the features will be a petting zoo, food trucks, vendors, events for children and local rescues with adoptable animals. Admission is five per person; children age three and under are admitted free. The ranch is open every Saturday through October. For details, call 661-809-3965.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West. For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
LANCASTER
Gem & Mineral Club hosts show
The Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club will host the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies Annual Show, through Sunday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H. Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., today, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Parking and admission are free.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mother’s Milk Bank Breast Milk Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today. For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
Seniors can
play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., today, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
