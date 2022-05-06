LANCASTER
Gem & Mineral Club show
The Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club will be hosting the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies Annual Show, from today to Sunday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H. Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., today and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Parking and admission are free.
Breast milk event planned
The Antelope Valley Medical Center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West, will conduct a Mothers’ Milk Bank breast milk drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. For details, call the center at 661-726-6210.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays. For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West. Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
ROSAMOND
Ranch plans first adoption party
Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is hosting its first-ever adoption party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
Admission is $5 per person; children age three and under are admitted free.
The ranch is open every Saturday through October.
For details, call 661-809-3965.
