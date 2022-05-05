LANCASTER
Gem & Mineral Club hosts show
The Antelope Valley Gem & Mineral Club will be hosting the California Federation of Mineralogical Societies Annual Show, from Friday to Sunday, at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Times are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Parking and admission are free.
Deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays. For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Cancer support
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, conducts meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9. Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. For details, call 661-526-3861.
