LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Barbecue has new date
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free. Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
PALMDALE
Sister city group meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.,Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
