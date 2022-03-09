PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets is offered
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Genealogy group event
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will host a free online Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., today, for those interested in genealogy or anyone curious about starting their family history search. To connect to the event, enter the following into a Web browser address bar: https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting Call the group at 661-947-4558 for details..
Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
