LANCASTER
Genealogy group sets event
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will host a free online Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., Wednesday.
To connect to the event, enter the following into a Web browser address bar: https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting
Call the group at 661-947-4558 for details.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West. Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
