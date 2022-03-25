LANCASTER
Veterans group Casino Night set
AdoptaAtRiskVeteran and the Palmdale American Legion (for Veterans of the Antelope Valley) will conduct a Casino Night from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, at University of Antelope Valley, 44055 Sierra Highway.
Veterans 65 and older get in free and receive $100 in playing chips. Advance-sale ticket purchases are $25, and tickets at the door are $50. The ticket price includes chips and a ticket for a basket drawing. A cash bar also is available.
RSVP to 661-208-0863m as seating is limited to 300 guests, or buy advance tickets via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-legion-casino-night-fundraiser-tickets-295444712087
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a meeting from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West. Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons. Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
