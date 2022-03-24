LANCASTER
Webinar for seniors scheduled today
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, invites the community to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home, with a free webinar at 1 p.m., today.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will host the free webinar.
For details, contact Prestige Senior Living Lancaster at 661-949-2177.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Annual barbecue date changed
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
