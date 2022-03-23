PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Saddle Up
seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session. For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Webinar for seniors
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster, 43454 30th St. West, invites the community to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home, with a free webinar at 1 p.m., Thursday.
Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, will host the free webinar.
For details, contact Prestige Senior Living Lancaster at 661-949-2177.
