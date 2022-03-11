LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details about the group or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., every Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided.
Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details about the group, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
