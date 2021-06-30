QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays at Mayflower I chapel, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
PALMDALE
Join the Boogie Woogie Mamas
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance. Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661- 802-8300.
LANCASTER
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Antelope Valley Community Clinic Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 3100.
Nonprofit seeks to help foster youth, needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing 656 West Lanc Blvd or Al’s sew n vac 904 w Lanc Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
