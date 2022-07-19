LANCASTER
Cancer group meets at 10th St.
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays. For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets
at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Annual car show, poker
run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show poker run and car show beginning at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East. The poker run begins at 9 a.m., at Antelope Valley Harley Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster. The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lessons are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual and the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Blood donation event coming
A blood donation event conducted by the American Red Cross Blood Donation staff will be held from noon to 6 p.m., July 28, at Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 Columbia Way (Ave. M). Appointments are required and can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code COSUMC or ZIP code 93536. For details, call Chris Ulvin at 661-816-0038.

