ACTON
Personal trainer guest of Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society
Susan Proctor, a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, specializing in working with seniors, will be the featured guest at the next meeting of the Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which is set for 1 to 3 p.m. today at Stallion Meadows Clubhouse, 33105 Santiago Road.
Proctor has certifications in arthritis, balance, toning, strength, Zumba and line dancing, and enjoys helping others and helping to transform lives.
The club promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
LANCASTER
Legion post raising funds for vets
Antelope Valley Legion Post 311, 44335 40th St. East, at Avenue J, will conduct a fiesta at 4 p.m. Sunday to raise funds for veterans.
The available food will include tacos, empanadas and posole. Games such as piñata, three-legged race and cornhole are planned, as are raffles.
For details, contact the legion post at 661-946-1919, or its commander, Doug Cook, at 661-810-3391.
Bridge club offers beginning lessons
The Joshua Tree Bridge Club, 2747 West Ave. L, offers free beginning bridge lessons from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks.
Contact Beth Morrin at 661-285-1779 or morrin@sbcglobal.net for details.
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
