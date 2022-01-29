LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Crafts market planning show
The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Feb. 5, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Valentine’s Day gifts, spring items, decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing and sweet treats will be available.
The event will be indoors. No entry fee is required, but masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be required.
Send a direct message on Instagram to @thecraftyfolksmarket to reserve a space or for details and more vendor listings.
Elks lodge sets fundraisers
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
PALMDALE
Hefter Blood Drive coming
The third annual Jacob Hefter Foundation Blood Drive, co-sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, is hosting a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 5, at Palmdale Learning Plaza, 38043 Division St.
Donors must be at least age 16 and at least 110 pounds; parental consent is needed for 16-year-olds. Most common daily medications are allowed, and tattoos and piercings are accepted if done at a California-licensed shop. Donors must wear masks and bring an ID.
Go to bit.ly/JHF-BD for details and to register.
