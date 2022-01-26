LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Wednesdays in January. Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant. For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
