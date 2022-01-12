PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Learn about family trees
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online presentation for genealogists of all skill levels and anyone curious about their family history, starting at 7 p.m., today.
Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the club prior to the meeting at https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php
Beekeepers meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The agenda topics will include election of officers, website renewal, late winter feeding, basic equipment and protective gear, and obtaining bees.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.