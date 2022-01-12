PALMDALE

Sister city group meets today

The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.

Coffee 4 Vets

The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.

 

LANCASTER

Learn about family trees

The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online presentation for genealogists of all skill levels and anyone curious about their family history, starting at 7 p.m., today.

Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the club prior to the meeting at https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php

Beekeepers meet

Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.

The agenda topics will include election of officers, website renewal, late winter feeding, basic equipment and protective gear, and obtaining bees.

For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.

Group helps deal with emotions

Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.

