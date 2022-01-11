LANCASTER
Learn about family trees
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online presentation for genealogists of all skill levels and anyone curious about their family history, starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday. Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the club prior to the meeting at https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Ukulele club
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
PALMDALE
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
