LANCASTER
Genealogy presentation set
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society hosts a free online Zoom presentation for the community interested in genealogy or anyone curious about starting their family history search at 7 p.m., today.
Zoom credentials will be required to attend. To connect to the event, contact the group prior to the meeting at its web site: https://avgenealogy.org/contact_us1.php.
Assistance League meeting
The Assistance League of the Antelope Valley will have an informational meeting about membership at 6 p.m., today, at the chapter’’s office, 43544 10th St. West, Suite B. For details or to RSVP, contact Rose Rockey at 661-810-7953 or roser@progressioncorp.com.
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
