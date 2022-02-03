LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
The center welcomes 4H, FFA, scouts, veterans and their families and all horse lovers.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
