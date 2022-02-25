LANCASTER
Black History Month event set
A Black History Month Art Show & Celebration will take place from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, at Sol Plaza Boutique Mall, 1140 Commerce Center Drive.
For details, email co@solplazamall.com or call 661-729-4900.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal facility needs volunteers
The Animal Education at Windswept Ranch, 1354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help with reopening in April.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old (13 with an adult or parent). They will be working with seasoned volunteers and help with animals, cutting carrots and helping with other needed tasks. Some of the animals to work with are camels, emu, farm animals and deer.
Prior experience is not required, just the love of animals and willingness to learn.
For details, contact windsweptranch@gmail.com, leave a message on Windswept Ranch’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 661-972-1901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.