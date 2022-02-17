PALMDALE
AARP chapter due to meet
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m., today, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details about the chapter, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
LANCASTER
Brain fitness webinars on tap
Prestige Senior Living Lancaster will conduct a free, live webinar series on an innovative brain fitness program at 11 a.m., on Thursdays during February.
The webinars will be hosted by Elicia Stewart, a Prestige Care wellness coach.
Visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com for details.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
QUARTZ HILL
Contestants for pageant sought
Contestants are being sought for the annual Quartz Hill Community Queens Scholarship Pageant.
For details, contact Ginny Beaver at 609-3334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.